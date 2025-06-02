Unity Bank, AfriGo partner to deepen access to ePayments

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Unity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing electronic payment adoption and financial inclusion by partnering with domestic card scheme provider, AfriGo, to boost card usage across its retail customer segments.

This pledge was made during a high-level strategic business engagement held with AfriGo’s Executive Management team.

Speaking during the session, Unity Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole, said, “We are committed to making the AfriGo Card a primary delivery channel for Unity Bank.

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas mourns deaths of 22 Kano athletes

“As a national domestic card scheme, it deserves to be promoted both internally and externally as a local solution with significant potential to redefine Nigeria’s card payment landscape,” he said.

He pledged the bank’s continued support for the adoption of AfriGo cards across its network, while urging AfriGo to intensify awareness campaigns to drive greater market acceptability.

In his remarks, the managing director of AfriGo, Ebehijie Momoh, commended Unity Bank for the support it has given the scheme, stating that the bank ranks among the top five adopters of the AfriGo card and highlighted its growing impact in expanding financial inclusion and improving access to electronic payments.

He noted that AfriGo has continued to innovate with technologies that support instant payments and offline capabilities, ensuring broader access to e-payment systems across underserved markets.

He added that partnerships with solutions like Tap & Go have helped boost contactless payment adoption, improving convenience for cardholders either commuting for work, business or leisure.

Momoh expressed optimism about the potential of Unity Bank’s extensive retail network to drive deeper collaboration aimed at enhancing e-banking penetration nationwide.

This collaboration underscores Unity Bank’s enduring culture of digital innovation and its commitment to financial inclusion through homegrown technology. Over the years, the bank has introduced several digital solutions that demonstrate this commitment.