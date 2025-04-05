United Capital boosts shareholder value with N14.4bn dividend

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Shareholders of United Capital Plc have approved a total dividend payout of N14.4 billion for the 2024 financial year.

This represents a 33 per cent increase from the previous year, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its investors.

The shareholders gave their approval at the Company’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja. The meeting, which brought together shareholders and key stakeholders, served as an opportunity to review the company’s outstanding results for the 2024 financial year and outline its strategic vision for continued growth.

Speaking, the chairman, United Capital, Prof. Chika Mordi, highlighted the company’s outstanding financial performance despite macroeconomic challenges.

“In 2024, our profit before tax accelerated by 74.0 per cent year-on-year to N30.10 billion in 2024, indicating impressive growth in the overall profitability of the Group. In terms of our financial position, the total assets of the Group appreciated by 82.6 per cent year-on-year to N1.7 trillion,” he said.

Mordi reassured investors of the company’s commitment to sustaining this momentum, stating that United Capital remains well-positioned to deliver even greater returns in the coming years.

Group CEO, United Capital, Peter Ashade attributed the company’s continued success to strategic execution, operational excellence, and the dedication of its leadership team and employees.

According to him, we remained committed in our mission to create sustainable value for our stakeholders despite a volatile operating environment. Our market capitalization surged by 200 per cent to N396 billion, while our Return on Average Equity (RoAE) stood at 21.5 per cent, underscoring the wealth creation and business stability we have achieved.

Looking ahead, Ashade reaffirmed United Capital’s commitment to sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering superior performance in 2025, saying, ‘our focus remains on expanding our market leadership, enhancing innovation, and driving long-term value creation.

Following a profitable year with the firm leading key transactions, expanding into digital banking, consumer finance and recording impressive growth in funds under management, the Group is determined to solidify its position as a high-performing, sustainable financial services group, with key strategic expansion into new markets and sectors, setting new standards of excellence in Africa’s financial landscape.