Union confirms Shehu Mohammed as ASCSN President, dismisses doubts

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has reaffirmed that Comrade Shehu Mohammed remains its National President, dismissing any claims suggesting otherwise.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, the union urged members to disregard any misinformation and remain committed to the leadership.

Comrade Apebo in the statement, emphasized that Mohammed was duly elected as National President on August 12, 2024, alongside other members of the Central Working Committee (CWC).

Explaining that their election took place during the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Apebo noted that the conference was attended by key stakeholders, including the Registrar of Trade Unions, who represented the Minister of Labour and Employment, as well as the President and Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Explaining further, he said that Mohammed’s election followed the expiration of the tenure of the previous CWC members, whose four-year term ended on July 29, 2024. The former leadership had been elected on July 29, 2020, during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The union also referenced a judgment by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on July 9, 2024, in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/214/2022. The court ruled that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by July 29, 2024, and awarded him ₦3 million in legal compensation.

ASCSN stated that, in line with this judgment, Bola-Audu’s tenure had officially ended, and the election of Shehu Mohammed was valid.

“Having elected a new leadership of the Association led by Comrade Shehu Mohammed, who have been authenticated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Leadership of the TUC, the Association has decided to withdraw the cases at both NICN and the Appeal Court as it was no longer necessary to continue with the matters,” the statement read.

The union clarified that withdrawing these court cases should not be misinterpreted as recognition of Bola-Audu as the association’s president. It maintained that the leadership transition was legitimate and backed by due process.

It further called on members to remain steadfast in their support for Shehu Mohammed, the Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, and the entire Central Working Committee.

“We urge our teeming members to keep faith in the leadership of the National President of the Union, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, the Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, and other members of the Central Working Committee and disregard any disinformation from detractors about the Association,” the union said.

ASCSN warned against misinformation aimed at destabilizing the union, the Union also reiterated its commitment to advancing the interests of senior civil servants in Nigeria.