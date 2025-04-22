Union Bank rewards customers with motorcycles, cash in N131m promo

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Union Bank of Nigeria has rewarded another set of customers in the ongoing Save and Win Palli Promo 4 campaign.

Six lucky customers each won a brand-new motorcycle, and 120 additional winners won cash prizes. The third monthly hybrid live draws were transparently conducted in Lagos under the supervision of relevant regulatory institutions.

Union Bank said “Save & Win Palli Promo 4 is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth N131 million. This initiative aims to support them in achieving their savings goals while getting rewarded at the same time.

“To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 or more and perform a minimum of five transactions a month to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.”

Established in 1917, Union Bank of Nigeria is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognisable brand with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients, including current, savings, and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing, and trade finance. The Bank also offers customers convenient electronic banking channels and products, including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs, and POS Systems.