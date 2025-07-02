Union Bank deepens investment in education, backs Maltina Teacher Award

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Union Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to quality education by sponsoring the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, under its flagship Edu360 initiative.

The Bank, in partnership with Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, continues to recognise and reward outstanding teachers in public and private secondary schools across the country, strengthening its role as a key private sector driver of educational excellence.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Lagos, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, emphasised the institution’s dedication to empowering teachers as critical agents of national development. “Union Bank is honoured to celebrate the quiet heroes shaping our nation’s future—our teachers. Our sponsorship reflects our enduring commitment to education as a catalyst for sustainable development,” she said.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Visit: President Tinubu Honours Dangiwa with National CFR Title

Through Edu360, Union Bank delivers comprehensive support to the education sector, including teacher training, infrastructure upgrades, digital learning programmes, financial literacy, vocational skills development, and career readiness services. The Bank noted that this holistic approach aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has celebrated and empowered 278 teachers nationwide, creating a platform for educational innovation and recognition. Entries for the 2025 edition opened on June 24 and will close on August 22.

The overall winner will receive N10 million, while the first and second runners-up will receive N5 million and N3 million, respectively. Additionally, each state champion will be awarded N1 million.

Union Bank’s continued investment in education further underscores its commitment to social impact and sustainable nation-building. By supporting the professionals who shape future generations, the Bank positions itself not only as a financial institution but as a strategic partner in Nigeria’s human capital development.