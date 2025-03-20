Union Bank awards three tricycles in ‘Save and Win Palli Promo 4’ Campaign

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has rewarded three customers with tricycles in the second monthly draw of its ongoing ‘Save and Win Palli Promo 4’ campaign.

The draw, held at the bank’s Douglas Road branch in Owerri, Imo State, also saw 120 winners receive a total of N7,800,000. Sixty customers won N100,000 each, while another sixty received fuel gift vouchers worth N30,000.

The ‘Save & Win Palli Promo 4’ is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other gifts totaling over N131,000,000.

Running from December 2024 to May 2025, the initiative encourages customers to achieve their savings goals while being rewarded. Participants who save a minimum of N10,000 and perform at least five transactions monthly qualify for the draws.

Monthly winners can receive N100,000, and quarterly draws offer prizes like motorcycles, tricycles, and a star prize of N5,000,000 to be awarded to three lucky winners at the grand finale.

New customers can join the promo by downloading the UnionMobile app to open an account or by visiting any Union Bank branch. Existing customers can reactivate their accounts by calling the 24-hour Contact Centre at 07007007000 or by visiting a branch.