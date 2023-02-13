Unilever injects extra £442m into marketing amid ‘digital hubs’ investment

By Godwin Anyebe

Unilever has confirmed its brand and marketing investment “will grow again in 2023”, after the FMCG giant ramped up spend by €500m (£442m) last year.

More than 80% of Unilever’s 2022 marketing spend went directly into media. Media investment as a percentage of turnover increased in the beauty and wellbeing, personal care and home care categories, despite high turnovers driven by price.

Another major area of investment was in digital. The business has invested in 29 digital marketing, media and ecommerce hubs, known as DMCs. These hubs are aligned to Unilever’s five business units, established last year.

The DMCs comprise of experts in media, data-driven marketing and sales, and are designed to deliver “seamless consumer experiences” and optimise investment.

“These DMCs represent a key investment to ensure that Unilever continues to win in this important channel of the future,” outgoing CEO Alan Jope told investors.

The FMCG giant’s “first priority is to invest in the business”, added chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly. Despite inflationary pressures, he explained the company made a “very substantial investment” in marketing this year to ensure the strength of its brands in a challenging environment.

In 2021, Unilever’s brand and marketing investment was around €6.9billion (£6.12bn). Brand investment did fall by 10 basis points last year as a percentage of turnovers. However, Pitkethly claimed this was “less useful” as a measure given turnover was driven significantly by pricing in 2022.

Last year, Unilever’s sales grew 9 per cent, driven by price growth of 11.3 per cent. Turnover rose by 14.5 per cent to €60.1billion (£53bn) in 2022, while profit increased marginally by 0.5 per cent to €9.7billion (£8.6bn).

READ ALSO: 2023: AAC Governorship Candidates Vow to work against…

“Our growth has been underpinned by bigger, better innovation and a relentless focus on functional product superiority,” said Jope.

Across the business, volumes declined 2.1 per cent in 2022, as inflation constrained consumer spending. In the last three months of the year, volumes in Europe declined by 6.8 per cent across all Unilever’s business groups, while price increased by 13.2 per cent. Pitkethly did note the business had seen share gains by private label in Europe “in most categories.”

Despite upping prices significantly in the fourth quarter across Europe, Unilever maintains it is taking the right approach to price.

“We are taking price increases responsibly…thereby allowing us to increase investment behind our brands,” Jope added.

As consumers have returned to in-person shopping, Unilever has seen “more modest growth” in B2C ecommerce, compared to its B2B channels. Despite this softening of demand, Jope reported the business remains committed to digital and ecommerce as a “key source” of future growth.

Unilever’s priority digital commerce channels grew by 23 per cent in 2022 and now make up 15 per cent of turnover. The company’s “billion+ Euro” brands, which account for 53 per cent of group turnover, delivered underlying sales growth of 10.9 per cent. This growth was led by strong performances from OMO, Hellmann’s, Rexona, Sunsilk and Magnum.

Unilever restructured its business to create five units in July last year. While it is too early to fully judge the success, Jope claimed the new structure was already delivering results.

“We’re already seeing benefits in the speed that decisions are being made at and sharper accountability for improving business performance,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...