UNICEF, NESG collaborate to address poverty, protect child rights in Nigeria

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has collaboratwd with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to address the menace of child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria.

The partnership was officially launched in Abuja on Thursday will receive support from the Federal Government.

The UN body disclosed that the partnership will focus on aligning the nation’s poverty reduction strategy with the child and national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), reviewing social sector policies to reduce child poverty, and implementing presidential-level accountability measures for reporting and feedback on child rights and poverty in Nigeria.

Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of NESG, said: “Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success. According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51% of all poor people being children.

“This means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development”.

For her part, Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative noted that the partnership timely and significant as UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

She said; “Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens.

“UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future. Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realizing this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies.

READ ALSO: Court acquits Omokore of alleged 1.6bn fraud

“Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society’s long-term stability and prosperity”, she said.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan, private-sector- led think tank with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, globally competitive economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...