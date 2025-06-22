UNICEF, NAPTIP, BIPC, Others donate to Yelwata survivors

By George Kajo

Some humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)—a special agency of the United Nations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have visited the temporary Internally Displaced Persons camp at the Ultra Modern International Market Makurdi Benue state and provided relief and support to victims of the Yelewata attacks by armed herdsmen.

Other notable contributors include the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), celebrity chef, Victor Naira, and several other groups have made donations on Friday.

Our Correspondent report that BIPC distributed 500 loaves of bread and hundreds of sachets of water to IDPs, with the support of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) officials.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

Also, UNICEF, led by Chief Field Officer, Dr. Gerida Birukila, donated assorted medicines, cholera kits, chlorine, Aqua Tabs, and a 10,000-litre emergency water storage bladder, and carried out the repair of water points at the camp.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, who was part of the delegation, noted that such supports are part of a broader strategy to assist the Benue State Government in improving the welfare of IDPs until they are able to return to their communities.

In a similar gesture, the UNHCR Makurdi Sub-office distributed non-food items such as mattresses and blankets to the IDPs, while NAPTIP, accompanied by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, also presented relief materials, including sanitary pads, drugs, and other consumables to support the health and hygiene of displaced persons.

Commending the collective efforts of the various partners, groups, and individuals, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sir James Iorpuu represented by the Head of Administration, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, emphasized that the sustained humanitarian gestures by various groups would significantly alleviate the suffering of displaced families, especially women and children at the International Market camp.

He acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of these organizations, noting that their interventions complement the state government’s rapid response to addressing the urgent needs of displaced persons.

At the time of filing this report, Chef Victor Naira—famed for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon was also at the camp, preparing meals for the IDPs as part of his humanitarian outreach.