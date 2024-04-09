UNICAL removes HOD for alleged failure to present students for convocation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has relieved Prof. Victor Ecoma of his appointment as the Head of Department of the university’s Fine and Applied Arts Department for alleged negligence and incompetence.

This is contained in a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, on Monday.

Obi said that Ecoma was removed because he failed to present students of his department for the 36th Convocation Ceremonies of the institution which held on March 22 and March 23.

“Prof. Ecoma’s action is an act of negligence of duty and a display of incompetence.

“He is directed to handover all properties of the institution in his possession to Prof. Echeta Chimezie, who has been appointed to take over from him,” the vice-chancellor said.