UNGA78: Nigeria launches talent export programme in New York

By Ukpono Ukpong

In line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify the Nigerian economy, create sustainability opportunities, and generate about 50million jobs for the youths, the Federal Government yesterday launched a national talent export programme tagged National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced this on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at an event tagged “Positioning Nigeria as a Global Talent Hub0 in New York, United States.

Uzoka-Anite said that NATEP is designed to create at least, one million jobs over the next five years as a special purpose vehicle.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export.

“As part of our strategy towards achieving this, his excellency president Bola Tinubu whose agenda for job creation, we have initiated a national talent export programme for Nigeria, which targets the creation of 1 million jobs across Nigeria over a five year period. NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing and talent export.

“The Nigerian government under the leadership of President Bala Tinubu as part of the renewed hope agenda is committed to diversifying the economy and creating sustainable employment opportunities, especially for youth by creating 50 million jobs. This is in tandem with the theme of this year’s UNGA, rebuilding trust and igniting global solidarity, accelerating action on the 2030 agenda and the sustainable development goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, Uzoka-Anite told a gathering comprising officials of the World Economic Forum and the Microsoft group.

According to her, NATEP will be dedicated to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by the talent and service sector export industry, laying emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth through trade in services.

Available data indicate that the global talent sourcing industry is valued at $620 billion as at 2020 and it is forecasted to be valued at about $904 billion by 2027.

According to Dr. Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria has the ability to supply top talent for the global service export and outsourcing business, with over 1.7 million graduates from higher education institutions entering the workforce annually.

“NATEP will serve as a dedicated entity to address the unique needs and challenges faced by talents and service export industry. The programme will lay special emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth through trade and services. It is noteworthy that the global talent sourcing industry was valued at $620 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to be valued at $904 billion by 2027. With a youthful population and over 1.7 million graduates from the higher educational institutions joining the workforce each year, Nigeria has the potential to provide high quality talent for the Global Service export and outsourcing industry.”

While stating that Nigeria is ready to become a global hub for talent export, Uzoka-Anite said that government will take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACfTA) to penetrate the continent’s huge market and target job opportunities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, among others.

“As a country we have a significant value proposition for regional and global markets for the export of services. We will actively target Greenfield and brownfield job opportunities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, among others.

“We will take advantage of the African continental free trade agreement to access the African market.

“The four pronged objectives of the NATEP initiative as follows: One to deliver one million service export jobs over the next five years; to increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria; to create economic growth and to stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services and to improve skills and strengthening the Nigerian brand.”

Uzoka-Anite concluded by saying “To put it succinctly, the message from today’s launch of the national talent export programme is clear. Nigeria is ready to become a global hub for talent experts. We have the vision and commitment and we seek your partnership and trust as we embark on this mutually beneficial journey. We look forward to partnering with you.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, while welcoming the initiative, noted that it was extremely timely as Nigeria was loosing out of the benefits countries like India enjoy.

“I think one thing we’ve not done well, is actually to be intentional, around how we milk that opportunity for our own economic development. And this is why this program is extremely important.

“I’ve been following the Nigerian story, we’ve been losing a lot of our top talents to the world. Canada is soaking in a lot, the UK as well as. I think the UK last week or so announced that if you’ve never taught physics, but you’ve studied physics, you can now come into the UK to teach and they’ll give you £10,000 to actually come in.

“So the implication of that is that we’re going to be losing a significant proportion of people in that space of the academy.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. The best we can ever do is to be intentional about it and turn it into exports. And it’s going to become even deeper for us because this becomes a significant resource that we can tap into.

“As you all know, Africa’s 1.2 billion people, 40% are young people, Nigeria is about roughly 20% of the entire continent. And we have 60% of our 220 million people as young people. So which means we are in a very strong position to power global economy. But if we do it well intentionally, it means that we can cash in on that opportunity but also connect our people back to how good the development we want to see in the country but also on the continent.

“We cannot stop people from moving. I think this is why our president is extremely passionate about it. He’s given mandate to different ministries. I’ve got the mandate to train 1 million technical talent, we believe we can actually do much more than one million. And the intention is that we may not have the local tech economy to absorb the 1 million, so the goal is actually to export, which is also something we’ve been doing.”

Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Dr. Saadia Zahidi, who also spoke at the event, promised to support Nigeria’s effort in the new talent export programme.

