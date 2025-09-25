UNGA 80: Tuggar woos U.S firms with energy, tech, agriculture deals

Nigeria has renewed its push to deepen economic ties with the United States, spotlighting investment opportunities that could reshape Africa’s biggest economy.

At the heart of this drive is Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who took Nigeria’s message to global investors at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at a high-level roundtable convened by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), Tuggar called for stronger U.S.–Nigeria cooperation, stressing that new partnerships must be anchored on energy, agriculture, technology, and finance to unlock Nigeria’s full potential.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, it was disclosed that the roundtable drew Vice President Kashim Shettima and senior executives of top U.S. companies, with discussions centered on unlocking investment opportunities in Nigeria’s priority sectors.

Tuggar in his remarks, urged Washington to prioritize partnerships with anchor states in Africa.

“The United States should revert to working with anchor states in Africa, such as Nigeria. Our population, abundant resources, and continental scale make Nigeria a natural destination for U.S. business partnerships. Such a collaboration will drive down costs, allow access to a vast talent pool, and help integrate millions of informal businesses into the formal economy,” he stated.

The Minister further stressed that under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is committed to deepening economic diplomacy, creating an enabling business environment, and ensuring that global partnerships deliver concrete benefits for citizens.

He highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage, ongoing reforms, and continental leadership as drivers positioning the country as Africa’s premier hub for global investment.