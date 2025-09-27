UNGA 80: Tuggar hails Nigeria’s call for debt justice, fair global order

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has praised the national statement presented by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, describing it as a bold push for debt justice, reform, and a fairer global order.

He said the address balanced Nigeria’s national priorities with regional obligations, while firmly positioning the country as a leading advocate for inclusivity and equity in the global system.

According to him, the statement underscored Africa’s growing role in shaping global decisions, reaffirming the need for reforms that ensure the continent’s voice is heard in international affairs.

“The statement was inspiring, but also sobering. It reminded the world that Africa, and particularly West Africa, is not just a recipient of global decisions but an active shaper of them. By calling for UN reform and demanding equitable representation, Nigeria once again affirmed that Africa’s voice must be heard where decisions affecting humanity are taken,” Tuggar said.

On peace and security, Tuggar praised the emphasis on shared responsibility, noting that Nigeria and its ECOWAS partners continue to stand at the frontline of efforts to stabilize the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel.

He added that Nigeria’s enduring role in peacekeeping demonstrates the country’s dual position as both “a guarantor of peace for others and a defender of peace at home.”

Highlighting the economic dimensions of the national statement, the Minister observed that the call for a new financial architecture, debt justice, and local industrialization is in line with Africa’s aspirations under ECOWAS and AfCFTA.

“Nigeria is insisting that our minerals, our agriculture, and our human capital must serve our people first. This is the essence of economic diplomacy, and it is central to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tuggar remarked.

On climate change and digital inclusion, Tuggar stressed that the solutions outlined in the statement are practical and people-focused, with clear benefits for vulnerable communities, women, and youth.

The Foreign Minister said the national statement should be seen as “a sub-regional call to action.”

“Nigeria has once again reminded the world that no country is safe until all are safe, and no region can prosper unless all its people are included. ECOWAS and the African Union remain our natural partners in ensuring that diplomacy delivers tangible results for our citizens,” he declared.