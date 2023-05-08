Unemployment: Group trains 50 youths in Lagos

By Joy Obakeye

A non-governmental organization, Shun Unemployment Foundation, has trained 50 youths on a variety of skills through its project, U-TEN.

The NGO has also empowered the graduating students with kits required to start up their businesses.

The founder, Mayowa John Ajibodu, at the graduation ceremony, said, the foundation works with the graduates in securing their first jobs which according to him, will help them stand.

He said, the project aligned with the global goals; goal 8, promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Ajibodu disclosed that the training, Project U-TEN, under the Shun Unemployment TEN Academy is a free training for Lagos youths in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

Adding, Project Coordinator, Akerele Funmilayo Arinola, said the foundation was borne out of a heart to help youths in the society create wealth through empowerment which in turn, will help in curbing unemployment in the society.

She disclosed that the graduation ceremony of the day is the first edition of the foundation with the hope of continuous engagement and expansion to other states.

She called on youths to watch out for the next training and apply as their foundation will still run another edition of the program before the year runs out. She gave 18 to 40 years as the age bracket for application, “Our portal is always open to accepting new students for the training. We accept only students from Lagos for now. And we have different skills like, makeup, web designing, Graphics design, etc.” She said.

Also, a representative of the Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Oye Bamgbose, congratulated the organisers for coming up with such a program that will not just help curb unemployment in the society, but, better the lives of the youths.

She encouraged the organisers to expand its duration, age and mode of learning for more participation in the next batch.

One of the facilitators, Graphics Designer, Oluwatosin Oyegoke, said, the foundation gave him an avenue to impact lives, “There is nothing like impacting lives. It’s fulfilling,” he said.

Oyegoke urged youths to get busy and learn a skill than wait for a white-collar job that may not be forthcoming. “If the opportunity does not knock, then build the door. One of the ways to build the door is to seek an avenue to learn than waiting for a white-collar job. Every youth should get busy,” he said.

Graduating student from the make-up class, Oni Ayobamidele thanked the foundation for the opportunity of learning a skill without having to pay a dime.

She urged all youths to locate the foundation so they can learn a skill that will help them become somebody in society.

Ayobamidele, also wished the program be spread to different communities in Lagos for proximity, noting that proximity was one of her challenges during the training, “I come as far as Ajah to the training centre and it was not easy because of the transportation. So, if they can expand it to various local governments, it will be nice because it will give youths in far places but, within Lagos a chance,” she said.