Unemployment: FG commits to skills development nationwide

BY Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government is committed to inclusive skills development, ensuring that every region benefits from the programme, as part of strategy to address unemployment directly.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this while receiving the Ona of Abaji and Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He reiterated that the Ministry does not employ people directly but creates the enabling environment for people to be gainfully employed, particularly through self-employment.

According to him, the Ministry assists unemployed persons to acquire skills, based on the demands of the labour market, to enable them to be self-employed and even become employers of labour.

Dingyadi said that the Ministry has been extending the skills development programmes to every region and every socio-political entity in the country, including the FCT and its chiefdoms.

The Minister said: “We will continue to extend these services to the entire FCT, comprising your chiefdom and others. We will endeavour to pay more attention to your Emirate so that more people from there would benefit from these skills development programmes facilitated by the Ministry and its agencies.

“We also have a platform where we encourage people to key in and interact with employers of labour, and from that interaction, they can find employers who are willing to employ them, depending on their credentials.”

Dingyadi informed the Ona of Abaji that enrolment into most of the programmes is done online, and urged him to encourage his people to key into the programmes so that as many of them as possible would be gainfully employed.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, had earlier acknowledged the Minister’s dedication to duty and relentless efforts in addressing the challenges of labour and employment.

He assured the Minister that the FCT Council of Chiefs would continue to support the Federal Government and offer useful advice on “the peace, progress and development of the FCT and the nation.”

The Ona of Abaji requested employment opportunities for people in the FCT to empower them and ultimately strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the region.