UN Secretary-General reacts after heavy fighting breaks out in Sudan’s capital

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), on Saturday condemned the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Sudan.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the RSF and SAF have been exchanging fire since 9am on Saturday. At least three civilians have been killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee.

The clashes came over a dispute on the timing to integrate the RSF into the SAF as part of a power-sharing deal with the civilians who led protests against the former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

They had a two-year power-sharing deal with the army before being interrupted by a military coup in October 2021. The Sudanese people resisted and protests took place across the country. More than 100 people have been killed since then.

Saturday’s clashes spread across the country in north, west and south Darfur, where the RSF has a strong presence.

Reacting to the unrest, Guterres said he is already speaking with the African Union (AU) and leaders on the continent.

READ ALSO: Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to drop to 3.6%

“I condemn the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan.

“I’m engaging with the AU and leaders in the region and reaffirm the commitment of the @UN to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com