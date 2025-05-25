Umo Eno donates more Patrol Vehicles to boost security in A’Ibom

By Theresa Donatus

In a renewed effort to enhance security and combat criminality in Akwa Ibom, Governor Pastor Umo Eno on Friday donated five additional brand-new patrol vehicles to the State Police Command.

The presentation, which took place at the Government House in Uyo, marks a continued commitment by the state government to maintain peace and stability across the state.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Governor Eno reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to strengthening security, noting that the donation complements an earlier provision of 20 Toyota Hilux trucks to various security agencies.

He emphasized that ensuring the safety of lives and property remains a top priority.

“I am willing to put everything we have to ensure that we do not allow criminality to thrive in this State, We have added five additional Police patrol vehicles to the fleet of the State Police Command.” the Governor declared.

Governor Eno praised the performance of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammad Assari, citing commendations received from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations as evidence of effective policing in the state.

He urged the Police and other security agencies to remain vigilant and committed to their responsibilities, describing security as a critical pillar for positioning Akwa Ibom as a tourist-friendly destination.

CP Assari, in his response, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s consistent support, which he described as unmatched in the country. He pledged to ensure optimal use of the vehicles in tackling crime and maintaining law and order.

“This generous support is not only encouraging but also motivates us to do more. We assure you that the vehicles will be deployed appropriately for the safety of our people,” Assari said.

The brief ceremony was attended by members of the State Executive Council, senior government officials, and security stakeholders.