Umar: I’m still card-carrying member of APC

The former acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Garba Umar, has denied the allegations making the round that he has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the newly formed New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

In a statement made available to media practitioners on Saturday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, he reiterated his commitments to the APC, stating that “I am still a card-carrying member of APC.”

Umar, who was the acting governor of Taraba State between 2012 to 2014, said that he did not discuss any movement to any political party with anybody and as such urged the public to disregard the rumour, DailyTimes gathered.

“My attention has been drawn to the rumour being circulated on the social media that I have joined the NNPP.

“I want to state categorically that I am still a card-carrying member of the APC and even one of the major stakeholders of the party.

“I have not discussed movement to any political party with anybody and I still maintain my loyalty to the APC.”

“I am calling on the public to disregard such a rumour,” he said.

He urged those spreading such rumour to desist from such acts.

