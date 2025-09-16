Umar Bago: Clerics must present sermons for review before preaching

Clerics in Niger state will now have to submit their sermons to the government for approval before preaching, governor Mohammed Umar Bago has announced.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics programme, Bago said the policy is meant to prevent religious crises caused by inflammatory or inciteful preaching.

“I didn’t ban evangelism,” the governor said. “For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done.

“We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal.”

Bago added that the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the military will help enforce the policy.

In addition to sermon approvals, the state is also introducing a licensing system for preachers.

Earlier this month, Umar Farooq, head of Niger state religious affairs, said clerics must obtain licences within two months before they can preach.

“It is true, the state government has banned preaching. Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence between now and the next two months.

“All they need to do is to visit our office, get and fill out the form. After which, they will have to face a panel that will screen them before they can start preaching,” Farooq said.