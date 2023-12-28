Umahi’s brother to contest Senate seat

Supporters of Chief Austin Umahi have hinted that he will contest for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite his disqualification by the party’s zoning decision.

Umahi’s supporters under the aegis of Ebonyi South Elite Class said they would resist any attempt by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC to scheme out Umahi from contesting the senatorial district’s bye-election scheduled for February 2024.

The group condemned the zoning of the position to Onicha Local Government Area of the state, describing it as undemocratic and unjust.

After an emergency meeting, the SWC of the APC said that the party had zoned the senatorial zone’s ticket to Onicha Local Government Area (LGA), thereby edging out Ohaozara LGA, where Umahi hails from.

The national coordinator of the group, Dr James Enyinnaya, in a statement, urged the SWC to stop misinforming the public, adding that contrary to the reason given by the SWC that Onicha LGA does not occupy any political position in the zone, indigenes of the council indeed were occupying positions of note in the state.

The group said Prof. Monday Igwe is the medical director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, while Prof. Chigozie Ogbu is the current vice chancellor of Ebonyi State University.

“Rt. Hon Valentine Okike is a present commissioner in the state, so also Engr. Felix Igboke is the party’s candidate for the area’s House of Representatives seat,” the statement added.