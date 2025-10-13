Umahi urges south-east to appreciate President Tinubu, insists that the quest for power must wait

David Umahi, minister of works, says the south-east must wait its turn in the quest for the presidency, insisting that President Bola Tinubu deserves to complete his two-term tenure in the interest of equity and political stability.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, Umahi said Tinubu had demonstrated uncommon commitment to national development, particularly through his inclusion of the south-east in key projects.

“It is not yet the time of the south-east. We, the 17 southern governors, met in Asaba before the 2023 elections and agreed that power should move to the south, regardless of party.

“The crown eventually came upon President Bola Tinubu, and he must be allowed to complete his eight years,” Umahi said.

The former Ebonyi governor said Tinubu’s tenure represents a collective southern mandate, adding that calls for a power shift before 2031 are misplaced.

“The eight years he took are for all of us both the south and the north. When he finishes, the south-east can contest, having never held the position before. The north-east too can vie when the time comes,” he said.

Umahi said equity and fairness would only have true meaning when every region has taken its turn at the presidency.

“For me, it is not yet the time of the south-east. When it comes, we have sons and daughters who are eminently qualified to contest. In fact, there are people from our region who are more competent than some of those currently pushing for it,” he said

He acknowledged that the south-east had suffered marginalisation in the past; a factor he said contributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s weak performance in the 2023 elections.

But he maintained that President Tinubu had changed the narrative through inclusive leadership and even-handed governance.

“The south-east might complain about not having many appointments, but the position of minister of works is equivalent to five grade A ministries.

“We should ask ourselves whether past appointments from the zone translated into real infrastructure development. Today, we can see tangible projects. President Tinubu has treated every part of Nigeria fairly,” Umahi said.

He urged people from the region to acknowledge ongoing progress and remain realistic about political timing.

“Yes, acknowledge the past, but also focus on the realities of today. We should be clapping with our hands and legs for President Bola Tinubu.

“My appointment as minister of works is not just a position, it is what we have used it to achieve for the entire country,” he added.