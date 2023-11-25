Umahi stresses conditions for using asphalt, concrete pavement for road construction

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi has reiterated the stand of the Ministry on the use of either asphalt or concrete on the construction of federal roads across the nation, saying that each one has conditions attached to its usage.

He made this assertion when the President of the Nigeria Society of Engineer, Engr. Tasiu Wudil paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Umahi stated that there are many factors why the issue of concrete technology came up and it’s only because all things are not equal and can only be understood by professionals and not by people who have no knowledge about it.

“When you start to compare Asphalt and Concrete, it is as if all things are equal, here all things are not equal, because there are many factors why we are emphasizing about the use of concrete, nevertheless, people speak about a profession they have no knowledge about” He said

He noted that the stand of the Ministry is not about comparing asphalt pavement and concrete pavement but that if you are using either of them, there are certain conditions according to the terrains in different states that will require our roads being built with concrete as well as that concrete must be used as pavement.

READ ALSO: Again, jubilation erupts in Kaduna as Apc’s Uba.

“We are not just comparing asphalt and concrete, no, that is not what we are doing, first of all, for the use of asphalt, these are the conditions, also for the use of concrete, these are the conditions, but there are certain terrain in states that we stressed must use concrete, we cannot change that. You can not put asphalt in water, but you can put concrete into water” He said

The Minister explained that the rate at which the prices of these two products fluctuates is alarming and that increment in asphalt is Geometric while that of concrete is in Arithmetic progression noting that the FG is the one funding these huge projects and must tread with caution taking into consideration the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Works.

Umahi expressed his worries saying that the greatest challenge experienced in road construction is the problem of supervision caused by lack of commitment by not putting professional ethics over and above chasing of money but that the Ministry is committed to providing adequate supervision to all road constructions across the 36 states and the FCT.

“If we are committed to public things, God will give you new ideas, if you are not committed to public things, you will not get new ideas “He said

The Minister declared that the Ministry will partner with the Nigeria Society of Engineers in the supervision of all road projects across the country and encouraged NSE to improve on the professionalism by opening a training school, both in the North and in the South one each, while he pledged his support.

“We are going to partner with NSE in the supervision of all road projects and will also emphasis the need for retraining schools across states . Engineering is wide, if you are a professional engineer, you will not have problem with professional ethics” He said

Umahi maintained that the first job of Nigeria Society of Engineer is to bring discipline among members by setting standard for membership in the sense that if any action against the profession is committed, one can be disrobed noting that everyone cannot be an engineer.

“The first job of NSE is to bring discipline, you have to bring us under your leadership so if you hear that a member has committed fraud, you can disrobe him and it is not everyone that will answer the name -Engineer” He said.