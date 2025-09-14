Umahi lauds Idris for unwavering commitment to actualize Sokoto-Badagry superhighways

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has commended the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, for his unwavering commitment to the actualisation of the ongoing SoKoto-Badagry Superhighway project.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of State, Barrister Bello Goronyo, spoke on Friday at Gulumbe when he inspected the project.

Umahi said Governor Idris deserved commendation for being an active playmaker to the success of the project from flag off to date.

Furthermore, Umahi acknowledged the untiring efforts of the Governor on the upliftment of the welfare of the people of the state, with emphasis on agricultural production and infrastructural development.

Umahi said, ‘”The people of Kebbi are happy with Comrade Nasir Idris, while the noise makers are busy in misadventure, although they are not in Kebbi State, they continue to make noise, as development is taking place in the state.”

He thanked the Governor for the purchase and distribution of vehicles to security agencies to bolster security along the corridor of the project.

Umahi further disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was fully committed to the completion of the project and the development of the North-West.

The Minister announced that the money for the payment of compensation to landowners for the project was ready.

He, however made it clear that only those with genuine bank accounts would be paid to ensure transparency and accountability.

Umahi also commended President Tinubu for having special love for the people of Kebbi State.

He added that the project got the highest sectoral allocation of over N1.8trillion from the administration of Tinubu, describing him as a very courageous keeper of his promises.

The Minister recalled that Tinubu kept a date with history for the actualization of the project initiated 43 years ago under the civilian administration of the late President Shehu Shagari.

He again commended Dr. Idris, NSA, IGP and the Director, SSS, as well as all Heads of Security Services for their unshakable commitment to ensuring the security for this all important legacy project and societal wellbeing of the citizenry.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, commended Umahi for his exemplary commitment to national assignment.

He also commended the resilience and visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu for making the road a reality in spite of the current economic challenges.

He extolled Tinubu for keeping his promise, stating that the importance of the project to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria and other sister African countries is immeasurable.

Goronyo said,” So, as far as 2027 is concerned, the President has finished his campaign with this laudable project, so he doesn’t have to come here.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-West), Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, commended President Tinubu, Umahi, Goronyo and Governor Nasir Idris for bringing the project to fruition.

Yakasai said that the region was happy with the President, emphasising that the Renewed Hope Agenda has transformed Nigeria.

Dr Idris, who was represented by the Works Commissioner, Engr Abdullahi Umar Faruk, expressed delight about the progress of work on the Super Highway.

Dr. Idris also said the state was happy for being the highest beneficiary of the project, saying, “we will not waiver in doing anything possible to ensure its success.”

The Federal Comptroller of Works in Kebbi state, Engr Ishaya Vandu also extolled the professional commitment of the two Ministers to the project.

He happily noted that the work has been progressing in accordance with the specifications, appreciating the support received from the state government.

The Managing Director of the Contracting Firm, Mr. Danny, pledged to execute quality job in consonance with the mandate of the Federal Government.