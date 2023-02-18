uLesson boosts education with national academic tournament

By Ukpono Ukpong

A group, uLesson Education is set to boost knowledge and learning with uLesson national academic tournament with five million up for grabs for winners.

uLesson Education Limited disclosed this in Abuja that the competition is a platform for students to showcase their academic capability.

“uLesson Education, one of Africa’s leading Edtech companies, is proud to announce the pilot launch of its academic challenge, ‘The uLesson National Academic Tournament’ where winners will go home with a total cash prize of ₦5,000,000. Tagged ‘Rise to the Challenge’, uNAT promises an exciting and engaging platform for students to showcase their academic prowess while also rewarding their hard work and dedication,” the organisation stated.

It added that the first position will get three million Naira cash reward, the second place will be rewarded with one million naira while the third position will pocket N500,000.

The competition, which is free of charge will give consolation prizes to runners-up.

“This tournament’s edition will feature a wide range of topics in subjects, including Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. Science students from secondary schools all over Nigeria will be eligible to participate and compete for the grand prize of ₦3,000,000 and a bragging right for their school.

“Schools and students are invited to register for this tournament to demonstrate their knowledge, challenge themselves academically, and gain recognition for their achievements. uLesson Education is committed to providing students with access to high-quality educational resources and experiences, and uNAT is just one of the many ways they are doing so,” it stated.

Speaking on the initiative, uLesson’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Curriculum development, Iheanyichukwu Akwitti said: “We are excited to launch the pilot edition of uLesson National Academic Tournament and we look forward to seeing the incredible knowledge and skills of students from all over Nigeria.

“This competition is just one of the many ways we are working to empower students to achieve their full potential and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.”

On her part, uLesson’s Senior Manager, Curriculum Development, Deborah Kehinde noted: “This is inaugural edition of the uNAT is focussed on senior STEM subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English included to promote language skill. The aim is to foster deep learning and practice in these subjects and impact outcomes in important final year examination such as SSCE (WAEC/NECO, and university entrance tests like JAMB/UTME and SAT/ACT.”

The tournament will be divided into three stages. The preliminary stage involves a virtual examination on the uLesson app. Stage one will involve shortlisting of candidates sit for a computer-based test in locations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt while the final stage will involve the finalist compete for the star prize at a live quiz show slated to take place in Abuja. Students with the highest scores and the schools they represent will receive awards and recognition.

Future editions of uNAT will have expanded coverage in subjects and grade levels.

