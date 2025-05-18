Ukum Attacks: Elders council gives Suswam 7 days to apologize

By Andrew Oota

Elders from Ukum axis of Benue state ,whose people have come under severe herdsmen attacks have asked former Governor Gabriel Suswam to apologize within seven days over derogatory comments .

The elders have also adopted the position of Ukum Youth Elites who had earlier demanded similar apology.

The statement was signed by Colonel Edwin Jando (Rtd.), Elder Ashe JNT, Hon. Gbugho, Amokaha D, Barr. Terwase Kogi, Dr. Mfaiga Adagba, Barr. Chaha Senen P, Hon. Kyado Heen J, Hon. Terver Khaki, Mr. Varvar Ayati David, Arc. Mlanga J. A; Mr. Jeremiah Seta, Hon. Ibellogo Tyokaa, Hon. Asawa Ager, Mr. Abaji Sunday and Mr. Kunde Shiaondo.

According to them , “We have read in some national dailies a press statement credited to Ukum Young Elites (UYE), demanding an immediate and unreserved apology from Senator Dr. Gabriel Torwua Suswam to the people of Ukum over his recent derogatory remarks against the people of the area.

“As elders of Ukum, we wish to affirm our support for the youths of Ukum and commend their efforts. We also wish to reinforce the call for that apology.

“For the sake of clarity, it is important to remind Senator Suswam that the protests that occurred during Governor Hyacinth Alia’s visit to Ukum were the result of cumulative grievances, specifically, the brutal killing of innocent, law-abiding members of the Ukum land, including women and children, over an extended period without any visible concern or intervention from the state government.

“Key Incidents Include, the governor visited Akpuuna following the incident in which over 34 people were killed, but nothing came of the promises he made.

“When people were killed at Gbagir, the governor’s visit, initially thought to be a condolence visit, turned out to be a rebuff of Senator Udende, demanding an apology from him and the withdrawal of a bill he sponsored at the National Assembly concerning the killings in the state by Fulani herders and the need for an anti-open grazing law.

” At Ayati town, over 100 people were killed by the same Fulani herders/militias, yet the governor did not visit or send a message of condolence. Every family was left to bury their dead.

“There were several other similar killings in other parts of Ukum that the state government chose to ignore.

“Most of the council wards in Ukum are now displaced, and the government has not deemed it necessary to even create an IDP camp to accommodate the displaced people. The displaced have found refuge in very unpleasant conditions and are undergoing numerous difficulties.

“The killings that prompted the governor’s visit to Ukum on that fateful day, during his ‘mockery visit’, were even more disturbing. The influx of Fulani terrorists was noticed and reported to the appropriate authorities for several days. Nothing was done until they eventually struck, killing over a hundred people after five days of camping and planning at Chito.

“On the day of Governor Alia’s visit, it was disheartening to see that he was not accompanied by prominent Ukum sons or leaders from his government. The highest appointee of Ukum origin in his government, Hon. Paul Biam, the Chief of Staff was conspicuously absent. As elders, we view that as a missing link.

“Our question to ask is: If you were in the position of these youths or any other Ukum person would you have allowed the governor to bring this ‘medicine after death’? We understand and sympathize with the frustration of the youths. Ukum are peaceful and law-abiding people, but as the Tiv saying goes, “Ivo kpa ka wea dzer a i gbem iva nyimau” (even a goat will bite if persistently pestered).

“As elders of Ukum, we are deeply disappointed that Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam has not spoken out during the numerous attacks, which claimed many lives, only to come afterwards to insult Ukum people over a genuine protest. Such a conduct does not reflect the respect and integrity expected of a leader.

“The blessings that have sustained his political career come from Ukum, his maternal homeland, and the blessings will turn to curses if he fails to publicly apologize within one week of this publication.

“In view of the aforementioned, we stand in full solidarity with Ukum Young Elites and demand that Senator Suswam retract his statements and tender an unreserved apology to the Ukum nation within seven days”.