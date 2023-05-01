Ukrainian shelling kills four in Russian village, local governor says

BENJAMIN OMOIKE WITH AGENCY REPORTS

Ukrainian shelling has killed four civilians in the Russian border region of Bryansk, the local governor says.

Alexander Bogomaz said the strikes hit residential buildings in the village of Suzemka, in Syzemsky district.

Unverified video posted on Bogomaz’s Telegram channel shows people emerging from a damaged building at night.

A person can be heard on the video saying, “They pulled a woman out. They’re still checking for a kid. Not sure. Horrible.”

The Bryansk region shares a border to its south with Ukraine and to its west with Belarus.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for a spate of attacks this weekend.

Authorities in Russian-occupied Donetsk said two people died and twelve were injured in shelling on Sunday.

A suspected drone attack caused a huge blaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday while alleged Ukrainian shelling left Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka without power.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russian territory or in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Without saying it was behind the attack, Ukrainian officials called the fire in Sevastopol “God’s punishment,” particularly for the civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Uman, where a Russian strike Friday left at least 23 people dead.

The news comes amid warnings from Ukraine that its preparations are almost complete for a spring counter-offensive that many experts believe could mark a pivotal moment in the conflict.

