Ukraine war: Messages sent from China to Russia clear

China and France have been working to deepen their relationship in recent years. In February, Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed President Emmanuel Macron that Beijing valued France’s “independent” position.

However, Paris has also made an effort to put pressure on Beijing regarding its tight links to Moscow, which have only gotten stronger since the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite claiming to be a neutral party in the crisis in Ukraine, China has come under fire for not denouncing Moscow’s offensive.

Paris has, in contrast, become one of Kyiv’s firmest backers, with Macron in February even refusing to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine.

And Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Monday it wanted “China to send very clear messages to Russia” over its war in Ukraine.

“We are convinced that there will be no lasting peace if it is not negotiated with the Ukrainians,” he told a press conference in Beijing, speaking alongside his Chinese counterpart Wang.

READ ALSO: Son emerges Spurs’ fifth-highest goalscorer

“There will be no security for Europeans if there is no peace in accordance with international law,” he continued.

“It is an essential issue for us, which is why France is determined to maintain a close dialogue with China,” he said.

And Beijing, he said, could play a “key role” in ensuring respect for international law is maintained.

Sejourne’s visit is the second to China by a French foreign minister in less than six months, following a trip by his predecessor, Catherine Colonna, in November.

Macron also visited last April, receiving a rock star welcome at a university in southern China from hundreds of screaming students and fans.

But he faced accusations of cosying up to Beijing and sparked controversy by saying Europe shouldn’t be a “follower” of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan.

The top diplomat’s visit this week comes as part of events marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China.

He will later in the day take part in the launch of the “Versailles and the Forbidden City” exhibition, where around sixty works of art and valuables from the palace will be open to the public until the end of June.

‘Derisking’ not ‘decoupling’

And France’s efforts to improve ties with Beijing come as the EU seeks to shield itself from excessive reliance on China.

That “derisking” has emerged in recent months as a core pillar of the European bloc’s economic policy towards China, becoming necessary after the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The term contrasts with the more drastic approach known as “decoupling” — pursued by some policymakers in the United States who aim to isolate China or cut all commercial ties with the country.

But the EU increasingly views China as a “partner” but also as “an economic competitor and systemic rival”, a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said last month.