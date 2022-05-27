Ukraine president, Zelensky names five towns Russia want to burn to ashes

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has revealed that Russia wants to burn five towns in his country to ashes.

The five towns are Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

Zelensky said this in his nightly address on Thursday, according to CNN.

He also said that Russia’s intensified offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region reflects ‘an obvious policy of genocide’.

“The current offensive of the occupiers in Donbas can make the region uninhabited,” Zelensky said.

“They want to burn Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk to ashes. Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol.”

READ ALSO: FG earns N532bn from company tax in Q1 2022 – NBS

“All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia.”

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since February this year, and many casualties have already been recorded as a result of the war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...