Ukodhiko urges Otor-Igho community to deliver all PDP candidates

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, Pastor Engr. Jonathan Ukodhiko has called on the people of Otor-Igho Ward 13 in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta to work assiduously to deliver all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

He gave the charge Tuesday at Otor-Igho during a strategic meeting with PDP Unit leaders and Unit Canvassers in ensuring landslide victory for all PDP candidates in the February general election.

Ukodhiko who was flanked by the Isoko North LGA PDP Chairman, Prince Godwin Ogorugba; Otor-Igho Ward Chairman, Chief Peter Onaibre and other Ward leaders, specifically called on the people to vote for Atiku-Okowa for President; Sheriff-Onyeme for Governor; Michael Diden for Senate; Jonathan Ukodhiko for House of Representatives and Bernard Odior for State House of Assembly.

Responding, Chairman Otor-Igho PDP, Chief Peter Onaibre assured that the people would work to ensure victory for all party candidates, adding that Atiku-Okowa ticket would truly liberate Nigerians from the hardship caused by the APC-led administration.

