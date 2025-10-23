UK warns citizens against drinking alcohol in Nigeria over methanol poisoning 

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advisory, warning British citizens travelling to Nigeria and seven other countries of potential methanol poisoning linked to counterfeit or tainted alcoholic beverages.

According to a BBC report on Tuesday, the countries listed include Ecuador, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, Russia, and Uganda.

The latest advisory adds to an earlier list that featured Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, and Fiji.

The UK Foreign Office explained that methanol — a toxic industrial alcohol found in antifreeze, fuel, and paint thinners — can be deadly even in small quantities. In some regions, it is illegally mixed with regular alcoholic drinks, posing serious health risks.

“Avoid homemade or streetside alcohol. Don’t drink from unlabelled bottles,” the advisory warned. “Stick to licensed places and ensure all bottles are sealed before drinking.”

The office further urged travellers to Nigeria and other listed nations to avoid local spirits, cheap cocktails, or free mixed drinks, as they could be contaminated.

This development comes amid growing global concerns about fake alcohol and unregulated local brews causing mass poisoning incidents in parts of Africa and Asia.