UK, Nigeria partner on rising fraud threats

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The UK’s Minister for Fraud, Lord Hanson, has concluded a pivotal visit to Abuja this week, where he met with key Nigerian officials to strengthen bilateral efforts against fraud.

Lord Hanson, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and an accompanying Action Plan, marking a commitment to deeper collaboration in addressing fraud.

The newly established partnership aims to enhance protection for victims by focusing on the early detection of threats and enabling faster law enforcement responses.

This joint initiative reflects the urgent need to disrupt cross-border criminal networks that pose a growing threat to UK citizens and their financial security.

Key components of the action plan include robust information sharing, operational coordination, and the potential for joint law enforcement operations involving the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Nigeria’s security agencies.

The agreement also emphasizes the development of national fraud strategies through shared best practices and public awareness campaigns aimed at deterring fraudsters.

“Fraud ruins lives,” stated Lord Hanson during the signing ceremony. “This agreement with Nigeria will help us better identify and stop fraud before it happens, ultimately protecting the public from the devastating impact of these crimes.” His remarks underscore the importance of international partnerships in tackling fraud, especially as many fraudulent activities originate overseas.

Statistical data highlights the urgency of this collaboration. According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales, fraud is the most commonly experienced crime in the UK, affecting more than one in fifteen adults annually.

In 2024 alone, an estimated 4.1 million fraud incidents were recorded, accounting for nearly 43% of all crimes reported. The financial toll is staggering, with losses estimated at £6.8 billion annually.

The emotional and psychological impacts of fraud are equally alarming. Many victims experience lasting harm, with some facing severe consequences, including Financially Motivated Sexual Extortion (FMSE), which has tragically led to suicides.

The NCA is committed to raising awareness and providing targeted support to victims while enhancing international cooperation to improve investigations and prosecutions.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu expressed his commitment to deepening collaboration, stating, “We must confront crime with greater seriousness and sustain an unwavering commitment to protect our societies.” His sentiments reflect a shared resolve to dismantle the criminal networks that exploit vulnerabilities in both nations.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the UK-Nigeria Fraud Dialogue was launched in November 2024, serving as a forum for regular exchanges among cybersecurity, law enforcement, and policy representatives. This initiative aims to ensure that both nations remain proactive in their response to evolving fraud threats.

With the signing of this MoU, the UK and Nigeria are poised to take significant strides in safeguarding their citizens and enhancing their collective resilience against fraud. The partnership represents a crucial step toward a safer future for both nations.