UK issues travel advisory, warns citizens against visiting 21 Nigerian states

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised British citizens against traveling to 21 states in Nigeria due to rising insecurity across the country.

“Insecurity is increasing across Nigeria. Kidnapping, violent crime, and intercommunal violence occur throughout all regions,” the advisory, updated on October 21, reads. The FCDO said the advice remains current as of Sunday.

In the north-east, the FCDO warned against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states, citing the risk of retaliatory attacks and ongoing military operations.

It also urged citizens to undertake only essential travel to Bauchi State, noting that there is a “high and increasing threat from Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa, particularly around transport hubs, religious areas, and large gatherings.”

“Humanitarian personnel, vehicles, supplies and infrastructure can be targeted by terrorists and criminals,” the advisory added.

In the north-west, the UK government advised against all travel to Katsina and Zamfara, where frequent banditry, violent attacks, and a high risk of kidnapping persist. It also discouraged all but essential travel to Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Sokoto states.

In the north-central region, British citizens were advised to avoid non-essential travel to Niger, Kogi, Plateau, and Taraba states.

The advisory also expressed concern about Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, noting that “violent crime, often involving firearms, has increased and spread from the outer suburbs to more central, wealthier areas of the city.” It further cautioned that protests in the capital “can turn violent.”

In the south-east, the FCDO warned against non-essential travel to Abia, Anambra, and Imo states, citing the activities of secessionist groups. Similar caution was extended to non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states.

The advisory also highlighted high levels of crime in Lagos, particularly on the mainland, identifying street crime as a “significant risk.”

The FCDO regularly issues such advisories to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad, particularly in countries facing heightened security challenges.