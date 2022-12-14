UK Based Musician Kiki Stunting to perform at Lambo Radio Concert

The Social Planning and Events Committee announced on Instagram that Kiki Stunting will be the third performer at the Lambo Radio concert on Sunday the 1st of January 2023.

Kiki Stunting – a singer-producer based in the UK first gained popularity in 2021 with singles like “Price Never Matters.” Most of his songs have charted on several lists, and he has been nominated for several music Awards. He is best known for popular songs such as “Never Worried,” and “Millionaire Memoirs.”

Nino Fresh and 504Yung are the headliners of the concert, which will take place in Lagos, Nigeria in January.

Lambo Xtra announced the first two performers of the concert lineup – along with the flier and theme for the January 1st Daytime concert – at a launch party event in their HQ. Lambo also hinted at a “surprise guest” in the original announcement.

The concert will have a carnival theme, and the event will feature food vendors, giveaways, inflatables, games, and live performances by student groups and bands in Lagos.

TheMedia 360 Company traditionally hosts the Lambo Radio event each year — but the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and held online in 2021. The virtual, two-weekend 2021 concert featured seven artists in total.

