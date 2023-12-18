Uju Kennedy Ohanenye orders arrest of lawyer for brutalizing his Wife

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has ordered the arrest of an Uyo-based lawyer who was caught on camera brutalizing his wife.

The lawyer, identified as Mr. Ebong was seen in a viral social media video assaulting his wife.

Despite the intervention of several people, the man could not be stopped from beating his wife as he was seen in the video standing over the bloodied figure of the woman who was in her underwear.

Reacting to the video which has attracted public outrage, Ohanenye revealed that her Ministry has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the lawyer, adding that the matter won’t be swept under the carpet.

She added that the lawyer would face prosecution even if the wife refuses to press charges because his action is gender-based violence.

Taking to her account on the X platform, the Minister wrote: “This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalization of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government and such an act can not be allowed in our country.

“On that note, the federal Ministry of Women Affairs @FMWA_ng has ordered the arrest of this demonized lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet. Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure. the man must face the law as justice will have its way.”