Ugwuanyi to commission road reconstructed by Arthur Eze for Anglican Church

BY MOSES OYEDIRAN

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will on Sunday, January 29, 2023, commission the Housing Estate Road that leads from Nike Road to the Cathedral Church of St. Cyprian, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu. The road was reconstructed by Prince Arthur Eze (Eze N’Ukpo) at the behest of and for Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion, Enugu.

According to a press statement released in Enugu and signed by Dr. Chiwuike Uba, the Media Adviser to the Bishop of Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion, The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, Ugwuanyi will commission the road project in the company of the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Rev’d Henry C. Ndukuba, the Primate’s wife, Mrs. Angela Ndukuba (Mama Nigeria), the benefactor, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, Bishop of Nike Diocese, The Rt. Rev’d Dr Christian Onyeka Onyia, and the Bishop’s wife, Barr Mrs. Nneka Onyeka.

Dr. Uba stated that the commissioning of the road will be preceded the previous day by other activities associated with the visit of the Primate to Nike Diocese, including the arrival of the dignitaries through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Saturday January 28, 2023, courtesy call on the governor of Enugu State the same day by the Primate and his entourage, and an evening fellowship with the Anglican faithful at the Cathedral.

Among the activities of the day, Sunday January 29, 2023 will be a Holy Communion Service at 8am to be presided by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Rev’d Henry C. Ndukuba, featuring the Diocesan Covenant Service, retirement service of the Provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev’d Prof Chinedu Ositadinma Nebo and his wife, Dame Ify Nebo, celebration of the 70th birthday of Dame Ify Nebo and the 45th wedding anniversary of Very Rev’d Prof Chinedu and Dame Ify Nebo.

Recall that Very Rev’d Prof Chinedu Nebo had served in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as Minister of Power, after serving as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and of the Federal University of Oye, Ekiti.

Uba appealed to the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to consider rehabilitating the road leading to St. Luke the Physician Specialist Hospital, Trans Ekulu, a hospital built by the Diocese of Nike, Anglican Communion in an effort to promote quality and affordable healthcare to the people. He added that the Diocese should be encouraged by the State government as the Diocese complements government’s efforts in that area.

Uba continued, “As part of NIke Diocese’s effort to support and complement the activities of government, it has established schools, hospitals and other community-based industries that create employment and reduce poverty in the State. It is the Church that attracted the benevolence of Engr. Sir. Prince Arthur Eze, who is also an Anglican, to build the road.”

He added: “As a religious organization that cares for the wellbeing, welfare, development, social advancement, peace and progress of the society, Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion has been intervening in all aspects of the lives of citizens through the provision of basic amenities, including building of schools, clinics, cottage industries, among others; aimed at tackling poverty, insecurity gender inequities and unemployment, particularly youth unemployment.

“The church is guided by spiritual, ethical, and social principles contained in the fundamental teachings and doctrines of the Christian Faith. It is thus expected that the Church will play an important role in social change and in the improvement of the value system of society. To fulfill this mandate, the church should and does address human and social needs (spiritual, mental, physical, financial, emotional, etc.).

“In recognition and prosecution of this Great Commission, Nike Diocese has not only expressed its interest in the spiritual welfare of society, but also its commitment to other non-spiritual needs of society. The Church has therefore set up schools, clinics, and other facilities in the communities to support the well-being of individuals. Periodic medical outreaches, provision of seed grants to small businesses and the needy, vocational, and artisanal training among other forms of support are given to the communities by Nike Diocese.

“Cognisance of the fact that Nike Diocese is 30 per cent urban and 70 per cent rural the Diocese’s efforts to reduce the unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and misery rates in Nigeria by setting up cottage industries, farms and other agricultural processing industries tend to focus more on rural communities. Most importantly, rural missions based on social action and rural development is our objective.

“The rehabilitation of the road leading to St. Luke the Physician Specialist Hospital by the state government will go a long way in encouraging what we have been doing as a church as we cannot do it all alone. We can only complement what the government is doing with regards to the provision of basic amenities and infrastructure to Enugu residents, including the hospital built by Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion, to promote quality and affordable healthcare services to people.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has recorded giant strides in providing quality leadership to the state and it will be the greatest joy of the church if he can consider this single plea to rehabilitate the road leading to St. Luke the Physician Specialist Hospital for us before his tenure as governor ends. We specially thank Prince Engr. Arthur Eze for the road project as he has proven that his care for humanity knows no bounds, even as we look forward to more such development projects.”

