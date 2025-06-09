Ughelli South APC leaders pass confidence vote on Tinubu, Oborevwori

By Owen Akenzua

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta has held a unity meeting between the old and new members of the party for better outing come 2027.

The meeting, held at the residence of Olorogun John Oguma, the National Leader of the APC in Ughelli South Local Government Area at Ovwor-Olomu town had in attendance Rt. Hon. Ejiroghene Francis Waive (represented); Hon. Festus Utuama, Member, DTHA; Hon. Dr. Lucky Avweromre, Chairman, Ughelli South LG Council; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Senior Political Adviser to the Governor; Rt. Hon. Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen, former House of Representatives Member; Chief Johnson Boro, former DESOPADEC Commissioner; and Mr. Temple Mudi, SSA Protocol to the Governor, among others.

Also present were Chief Ubu Digbame, APC Assistant State Auditor; Chief Isaiah Kekeje, Chairman, APC, Ughelli South LGA; Olorogun Sunday Apah, former PDP State Publicity Secretary; Mr. Ojays Ojigho, immediate past Chairman of PDP, Ughelli LGA; Chief Godwin Okporoko, EA to the Governor on Security; Chief Dr. Richard Kofi, immediate past Chairman, Ughelli South LG Council; Chief Paul Etaga, EA to the Governor; Chief Michael Oshetigho, former PDP Chairman, Ughelli South LGA; Mr. Ambrose Oyovwe, Secretary, APC, Ughelli South LGA; Chief Adelabu Bodjor, former APC Chairman, Delta Central; Chief Francis Aguonigho, EA to the Governor; Deacon Matthew Kwode, former SSA to the Governor; Rt. Hon. Matthew Oguma, EA to the Governor; Chief Josephine Oduaran, SSA to the Governor; Chief Sigbenu; Chief Vincent Oduaran, EA to the Governor; Chief Ovis Uto, EA to the Governor; Chief Mrs. Regina Ofigho, SSA to the Governor; Chief Charles Kwode, EA to the Governor; Emmanuel Pippa, Esq.; Chief Felix Kupa; Prince Koyoyo, former DTHA aspirant under the APC; and many others.

READ ALSO: Shettima commissions Borno’s 375 tractors refurbished by NASENI

Speaking during the meeting, the National Leader of Ughelli South LGA, Olorogun John Oguma, stated that the meeting was called to introduce both old and new members of the APC so they could work in unison.

He mentioned that since the Governor’s defection to the APC a few months ago, many empowerment programs have come to the local government area, which they have shared equally between the old and new APC members.

He noted that their major priority now is to ensure total victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori come 2027.

According to him, “In the past, it has been a hard fight between the APC and the PDP in the LGA, but now that they are one, it will be a smooth ride.”

Representatives of Hon. Francis Waive and Hon. Festus Utuama, who spoke in the same vein, promised to continue liaising with the Governor to ensure that the Otutuama-Ophorigbala and Asa roads, as well as other untouched development projects, will be attended to.

They assured the attendees of an all-inclusive relationship between the old and new members of the party.

Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, who moved the motion for the vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, also assured the old members, on behalf of the Governor, that there would be a fair deal between both old and new members.

Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen, who spoke on behalf of the old members of the APC, pleaded for inclusive dealings between the old and new party members for better outcomes in 2027.

Oghenechovwen further seconded the vote of confidence motion on President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, which was moved by Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo before it was unanimously adopted.

Hon. Reuben Izeze, State Commissioner for Works (Urban Roads and Highways), and Olorogun Emuoboh Gbagi, who were not present at the meeting, sent their strong support.