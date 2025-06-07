Uganda takes control of 2 DRC towns – Army Spokesperson

The Ugandan army said Thursday it had taken control of the Democratic Republic of Congo towns of Kasenyi and Tchomia to “prevent inter-ethnic fighting”.

While Rwanda backs the M23 armed group that has taken huge swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC in recent months, neighbouring Uganda has played a more complex role.

Uganda has worked alongside the DRC government to fight Islamist insurgents in the region.

READ ALSO: College Football Playoff Expands to 12 Teams

But analysts say it is also keen to secure economic advantages, including control of Congolese gold mines and wider trade…[Kasenyi and Tchomia] are towns in DRC’s Ituri province, on the vast Lake Albert that separates Uganda and DRC and is the site of a massive oil exploration project being constructed by Uganda with French firm TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Source: AFP