June 8, 2025
Uganda takes control of 2 DRC towns – Army Spokesperson

By DailyTimesNGR
The Ugandan army said Thursday it had taken control of the Democratic Republic of Congo towns of Kasenyi and Tchomia to “prevent inter-ethnic fighting”.

While Rwanda backs the M23 armed group that has taken huge swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC in recent months, neighbouring Uganda has played a more complex role.

Uganda has worked alongside the DRC government to fight Islamist insurgents in the region.

But analysts say it is also keen to secure economic advantages, including control of Congolese gold mines and wider trade…[Kasenyi and Tchomia] are towns in DRC’s Ituri province, on the vast Lake Albert that separates Uganda and DRC and is the site of a massive oil exploration project being constructed by Uganda with French firm TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.
Source: AFP

