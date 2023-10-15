Uchechi Emelonye’s ‘Baby You’

A young lawyer falls in love with the microphone, rendering her voice with emotions to foster the Afrosoul genre of music.

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Award-winning Afrosoul singer and multi-instrumentalist Uchechi Emelonye is back with a new single, “Baby You.” The song, which will be released on August 19, 2023, is a soulful and catchy track that explores the themes of love, loss and hope.

Emelonye, who is known for her lyrical dexterity and emotional vocals, has been praised by critics and fans alike for her ability to connect with listeners on a deep level. Her previous releases, such as “Little Black Bird” and “Sunrise to Sundown,” have been met with critical acclaim, and she has won numerous awards, including the BBC Music Introducing “Record of the Year 2022” in Lancashire, England.

In addition to her music career, Emelonye is also a law graduate from the prestigious Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. She has said that she hopes to use her law degree to help others, and she has expressed a desire to work in the field of human rights.

“Baby You” is the first single from Emelonye’s upcoming album, which is due out later this year. The album is said to be a deeply personal and reflective work that will explore the singer’s experiences of love, loss, and growth.

Emelonye is a rising star in the Afrosoul scene, and her new single is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. With her unique blend of talent, passion, and intelligence, Emelonye is poised to make a major impact on the music industry.

