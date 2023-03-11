Uchechi Emelonye: Why I chose Afro-soul music

Fondly called Afro-soul Princess, UK-based singer, Uchechi Emelonye added another icing on her music career when ‘Underwater’ recently won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’. The Law student talks about this feat as well as her career in this interview with NGOZI EMEDOLIBE

Let’s begin with the ‘BBC Music Introducing Record of the Year 2022’. How does it make you feel?

I am ecstatic and honoured that I was chosen, it was an unexpected pleasant surprise because I had no idea songs were considered for that award.

This feels me even more to make more songs that reach people with a message that they genuinely enjoy. I look forward to having more of my infectious melodies stuck in your head.

How was your first single received?

The positive reception and immense support I received from family, friends and fans did inspire me to create more. I could not have made this or come this far without them and what really motivates me is the hunger shown for more of my music. I always get messages and comments asking for new stuff.

I would say that the reception of ‘Little Blackbird’ allowed me to have a reason to release more songs, but not create them as I am always constantly creating music and interestingly enough, I wrote ‘Underwater’s hook a long time before I ever wrote ‘Little Blackbird’.

‘Sunrise to Sundown’ is a refreshing soulful sound, what inspired it?

‘Sunrise to Sundown’ was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all it shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic.

I also wanted to explore a theme lighter than I have previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham and my dad was the one that found him.

Why did you choose Afro-soul as a genre of music rather than Afro-pop popular amongst your age mates?

I chose Afro-soul because I have always been a vocal person. I’ve always felt I had something important to say, things I am passionate about. Music is the medium in which I feel most confident vocalising my thoughts and feelings.

I have also always felt that the tone of my voice was different and capable of making people feel different textures which is a trait most soul singers have. I would not mind crossing into the Afro-pop genre, as it’s a very fun genre in which you can play around with a lot of things.

Did you grow up listening to Soul music?

My parents always played music that they grew up with in the car and my dad would always repeat and replay his favourite songs.

So, driving to my village from Abuja or Jos which takes 7 to 12 hours every school break, especially Christmas made my parents’ generation of music to permeate into my subconscious.

Therefore, I was exposed to and loved music from the greats like Madonna, Chaka Khan, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Aretha franklin, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Huston, and Marvin Gaye to name a few.

What response were you getting from classmates after the release of your first single?

My friends at university have been some of the biggest support I’ve received with my music, and they make it a point to share my music and sing the lyrics of ‘Little Blackbird’ any chance they get. I’ve also found hardcore fans in their parents.

How did this musical journey begin for you?

My musical journey started when my parents put me in guitar and piano classes when I was in primary school in the Republic of North Macedonia. There I developed knowledge of basic musical theory and the basic skills to play those instruments.

While studying in Italy, I always auditioned for musicals at school and on Sundays, I sang the Responsorial Psalm at our Catholic church in Rome. It was from these exposures that I started to develop my voice.

Through my time in middle in Finland and Uganda, I started a band with my friends, and we wrote and composed our own music. I kept on writing and belonged to a few more bands in high school in Nigeria.

COVID hit during my last year of high school and first year of university, it was then my older brother and I brought ‘With You’ to my parents who decided to support my music professionally.

What artistic influences surrounded you as a child?

I was born into a family of artists. My grandfather was one of the finest artists of his time. My dad and his twin brother ventured into music and formed a band when they were both less than 18 years.

While my dad veered into a career of legal academia and diplomacy, his twin brother, Obi Emelonye horned his artistic traits and is one of the most-awarded filmmakers in present-day Nollywood.

On the other hand, since I was privileged to school in more than seven countries across three continents, I was exposed to a lot of different types of music and cultures. I love music from various countries in Africa and Asia.

Through listening to such wide varieties of music, it influenced my artistic style not to be one toned; and you can hear a little bit of everything in there or some cool new combinations. Influenced by my parents, I take inspiration from music made in the 80s and 90s. I listen to too many genres, but my favourite right now is Afrobeat

As a Law student in a top UK university, how have you been combining music and studies?

I try to divide my time and compartmentalising it makes it easier to achieve everything. I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks. On the flip side I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays.

Have you started performing at shows yet and do you intend to do so soon?

I have done a few performances back when I was younger but since my debut, I have had the opportunity to perform at the biggest American Air Force base in the UK which was a unique and fun experience.

I hope to have more performances soon so that I can connect with my fans more and show off my vocal talent and stage presence in a way that is only conveyed through a live performance atmosphere. In no distant time, I hope to get the chance to show my fans who I am as an artiste.

What themes do you usually address in your songs?

I address realistic themes because I want people to relate to my music. I can sing about everyday things to big social issues, I don’t have a limit on the places my songs can go.

Aside music what other hobbies occupy you in life?

I play a lot of sports like football, volleyball and running, I crotchet outfits, and I watch a lot of tv shows and movies.

What will you tell other girls in your shoes about pursuing a dream and realising it?

My advice to them is to tenaciously pursue their dreams. They should persevere, confront obstacles and overcome them. They should learn from veterans in their chosen fields, believe in themselves, do their best and leave the rest to the Supreme Being to perfect.

QUOTE:

Music is the medium in which I feel most confident vocalising my thoughts and feelings.

