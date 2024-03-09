Uchechi Emelonye unveils video of ‘Underwater’, BBC Music Award-winning song

By Orji Onyekwere

The long-awaited video of ‘Underwater’, Uchechi Emelonye’s award-winning single, which clinched the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England, has been unveiled by the Afrosoul sensation under Emelux Records and Finctown imprint.

Directed by JJ Coombes, the 3-minute long video was unveiled on March 1 and currently available at https://youtu.be/AQ8eGc4XujY?si=8UMB_foEC57OVd-s where it garnered thousands of views within hours of its release.

The visuals which offer refreshing scenes and footages to accentuate the deep lyrics of ‘Underwater’ is Uchechi Emelonye’s second official video after ‘Little Black Bird’, shot in 2020 by popular Nigerian music video director, Sesan.

Fondly called Afrosoul Princess Uchechi Emelonye has carved a niche in the Afrosoul genre of the African music industry due to what music stakeholders describe as her ability to emotionalise her themes with lyrics and rhythm.

Harping on this extraordinary talent of hers, Uchechi Emelonye says: “I address realistic themes because I want people to relate to my music. I can sing about everyday things to big social issues, I don’t have a limit on the places my songs can go. I chose Afrosoul because I have always been a vocal person.

I’ve always felt I had something important to say or spoken up about things I am passionate about. Music is the medium in which I feel most confident vocalising my thoughts and feelings. I have also always felt that the tone of my voice was different and capable of making people feel different textures which is a trait most soul singers have.”

The ‘Underwater’ video currently enjoying airplay on major TV networks had its audio released in October 2022 alongside ‘Sunrise to Sundown’, another hit single of hers.