Uche Ikejimba’s sixth consecutive AMVCA nomination as ‘Best Unscripted M-Net Original’

BY UKPONO UKPONG

Award-winning producer, Uche Ikejimba, has secured her sixth consecutive Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award nod.

The organizers made the nomination announcements on Sunday, March 24, 2024, across all Africa Magic channels. It saw Ikejimba clinch a nom in the ‘Best Unscripted M-Net Original’ category for What Will People Say.

In 2022, Ikejimba received two nominations for ‘Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series’ for Unmarried and Dilemma. She secured two other nominations in 2023 in ‘Best Unscripted Original’ for Come Play Naija and ‘Best Original Drama Series’ category for Unmarried.

Speaking about her latest nomination, Ikejimba said, “I’m very humbled and beyond grateful to be receiving my sixth consecutive AMVCA nomination. Anyone who knows me will acknowledge that I often put my blood, sweat and tears into the shows I produce. After Truth won its nomination in 2020, I’ve been holding on patiently for a second win and I hope this is the year. So, here’s my hearty congratulations to my fellow nominees and a huge thank you to the AMVCAs organisers for honoring me.”

Ikejimba is one of Africa’s most-sought after serial producers, and has earned herself the title, ‘Reality TV Series Savant’, with work on 100% Naija, Vodafone Icons, Naija Sings, Calabar Festival Diaries, Big Brother Reunion, Shoot Your Shot, What Will People Say, Come Play Naija, and the more recently airing Husband Material and Overall Best.

She came into the world of Television production as an associate producer on Moments with Mo, the first and only syndicated daily talk show in Africa at the time. However, she has also proven that her talents go beyond producing reality shows or unscripted serials, and she can run with the best in producing original drama series.

In 2016, she landed her first commissioned project with Africa Magic titled Hustle. The series about a young man’s first time in Lagos became an instant hit and ran for three seasons, with 360 episodes. She created, wrote and produced Blink’s original 26-episode drama series titled Truth. The show won an AMVCA for ‘Best TV Series’ in 2020. That same year, she produced and wrote the hit series, Unmarried. The show ran for four seasons and ended on a high.

READ ALSO: Alleged assault of cross-dresser James Brown, sister…

Off the success of these drama series, she produced Africa Magic’s Dilemma, a 260-episode telenovela. She produced Shallow and the recent Africa Magic fanfavourite original, ‘Manfriend’. The show follows the women of the King family and their dysfunctional relationship with the men in their lives. She also produced Showmax’s first original law limited series, AGU in 2023. Her first feature length film, Phantom is a co-production and is also nominated for several awards such as the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

Uche Ikejimba has beaten many odds to become a producer and remained steadfast in her commitment to producing the best shows Africa has ever seen. As the continent prepares for the milestone 10th AMVCA, the Reality TV Series Savant and producer extraordinaire is content to celebrate her sixth consecutive nomination.

QUOTE:

Off the success of these drama series, she produced Africa Magic’s ‘Dilemma’, a 260-episode telenovela. She produced Shallow and the recent Africa Magic fan-favourite original, ‘Manfriend’.