UBTH detains mother, newborn baby over inability to pay medical bills

By Titus Akhigbe

An indigene of Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Umoru Imokha Abdulahi has appealed to kind hearted Nigerians and Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo to help him with the discharge of his wife and new born baby detained at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), following his inability to offset the medical bills arising from a Ceasearian Section (CS) .

The young father, whose happiness knew no bound until his wife, identified as ” Mrs Happiness Peter ,” cried out to newsmen in Benin lamenting that his wife and new born baby are being detained for over three weeks.

He said his wife put to bed through CS on March 20th, 2025, and was discharged on March 27th, a week after, with a total bill of N380,000.

According to him, he paid a deposit of N50,000 before admission and another N150,000, after delivery through CS, making a total of N200,000 paid out of the total bill of N380,000.

He noted that while he went seeking help to get the balance of N180,000 to complete the N200,000 earlier payment to make up the total N380,000, the UBTH came up with an additional cost of N150,000 for the delay in coming up with the balance.

Umoru lamented that while he could not pay the N380,000 on March 27th, the hospital had made a demand of N10,000 per day at the hospital, and said his wife has been detained for 15 days, which is an additional N150,000.

“What UBTH was asking me to pay is a total of N380,000 on March 27th. I had no money but was able to raise N200,000 that time. I was not allowed to go with my wife and baby girl.

“I was running around to get their balance of N180,000, which took me over 2 weeks to go look for. Sadly, when I returned to the hospital without any money, I was told my bill is now increasing from N180,000 to N303,110.

“I was worried because I couldn’t get the balance N180,000, after paying N200,000, now I am told to pay N10,000 each day since after she was discharged which amount to 150,000 for the two weeks I went to seek for help to discharge my wife and baby.

“Please, I am begging Nigerians to come to my rescue. I have not been able to discharge my wife and child. This is my first child. She was born through Cesarean Section. I don’t have a job. I was doing some hustling at a saw mill. But the money I get can’t pay the hospital bills, let alone the additional N10,000 per day as hospital bill for the 15 days I have been looking for help to discharge my family. I have not been able to do naming after 7 days. I am so sad that since giving birth, my wife and baby have not been pressed with hot water, which is needed for health safety. “he said.

He appealed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) management particularly the social welfare unit for assistance, kind-hearted Nigerians and the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo to support him with the discharge of his wife and daughter being held at the UBTH.

He said any assistance can be channeled through his account, Polaris Bank: 3053131049 or via a visit to the wife who has been detained on Bed 17 M1(maternity ward) at UBTH.

When contacted, the UBTH Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Uwaila Joshua said the hospital bill should be defrayed, adding that the money was accrued due to food and bed space for mother and child care following the extra days spent in the hospital.