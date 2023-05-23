UBEC seeks strategies to address challenges in basic education

By Doosuur Iwambe

In a bid to address the challenges in basic Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has emphasised the need to strategise in finding lasting solution to challenges.

UBEC Executive Secretary, Hamid Bobboyi made this disclosure during a One-Day Basic Education Colloquium in honour and memory of the pioneer executive secretary of the commission, Prof. Gidado Tahir.

The Colloquium has the theme:’The Nigerian Child: Dynamics of Educational Opportunities.

Bobboyi said that the idea of the colloquium was to project the kind of dynamics and challenges within the basic education sub-sector in the area of funding, school attendance and teacher development within the context of the legacies of Tahir.

He said the late Tahir through his giant stride in the sector was able to bring a minimum of five million children back to school.

According to him,Tahir has been one of the key promoter of basic education in the country as he founded the National Commission for Normadic Education (NCEE) and UBEC .

Speaking on the number of out-of-school children in the country, he said that the National Population Commission (NPC) through the conduct of census could give the accurate figure of the Out-of-School children.

” There is need for us to strategies and get involved in projects, we need to engage, discuss and strategies in the project that can help understand these challenges and how best to address them.

”We have just finished the report for 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA)- the schools census and assessment of learning in the education sector that will give us idea on the extent the children are learning and areas of difficulties.

”The report is almost ready but we need the population figure of the different age group to ascertain the actual number of out-of-school children because the estimate they are making is no longer reliable.

”It is the population commission that can give us the accurate figure of the out-of-school children in the country based on the population of the various local government,” he said.

The Director of Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, said there was need to tap into the potential of the Nigerian child for local and global opportunities.

Olatunji-David said that the dynamics of these opportunities if harnessed would expose the multidimensional goals of the Nigerian child.

”There are dimensional challenges facing the basic education ranging from high level of poverty, high number of Out-of-School Children and others.

”The Nigerian government established the commission to tackle some of these challenges and over the years the commission has been working to address these problems.

”It is therefore the responsibilities of stakeholders to have a proper study and information in order to understand the challenges and opportunities that we still have,” she said.

Until his death on Jan.13, 2022, the deceased was the Chairman Board, National Commission for Normadic (NCNE) and the pioneer Executive Secretary, UBEC.