UBA Foundation CEO, Bola Atta throws grand traditional wedding for daughter

Bola Atta, one of Nigeria’s high-flying executive-level women and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the UBA Group lived up to our expectations a few days ago when she shut down the bubbling commercial city of Lagos for her daughter, Zeinat Serafina’s classy traditional wedding.

Best known for her giant strides in the corporate communications industry, the former Group Head, Corporate Communications of UBA pulled all strings necessary for her gorgeous daughter, Zeinat’s special day.

Before the lavish traditional wedding that brought Nigeria’s high society under one roof, Zeinat and her heartthrob, Olayinka were joined together officially at the registry a few months ago.

At the colourful traditional wedding which was held at the prestigious Jewel Aida in Lagos, the UBA Foundation boss gave her high-flying guests a once-in-a-lifetime special treat. Ever-smiling Bola Atta, the bride’s mother was in her element, all smiles and danced joyfully in her company of her high-profile friends and well-wishers. As expected, people of means, drinks and food were plenty.

With her elegant dress which commanded attention, Atta moved around to ensure that her guests were well taken care of. Described as a kind-hearted woman, Atta has built a reputation for excellence and integrity.

Her middle name is compassion. She’s one of Nigeria’s few high-flying women in the corporate world breaking the glass ceiling and giving their male counterparts a good run for their money. The impressive convergence of the movers and shakers of Nigeria’s high society at Atta daughter, Zeinat’s wedding speaks volumes about her bright personality.

The traditional wedding attracted a lot of top dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Erelu Agba, The Erelu Oodua Ojuolape Ojora, Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and many more.