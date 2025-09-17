UBA clarifies Broad Street fire, assures staff and customers safe

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has confirmed a fire outbreak at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which also houses one of its branches.

The incident, which occurred in the heart of Lagos Island’s bustling commercial hub, sparked panic among traders and office workers as thick smoke rose over the skyline.

Emergency crews moved swiftly to the scene, cordoning off sections of Broad Street to contain the blaze and manage traffic disruptions in the busy corridor.

In a statement released on Tuesday via its official X account, UBA dismissed rumours that its corporate head office on Marina widely known as UBA House, was affected.

“As against reports online and social media, the affected building is not UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office.

“We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches,” the statement read.

The bank assured the public that all staff, customers, and visitors at the branch were safely evacuated.

“We have ensured the safety and well-being of our branch staff, customers, and other visitors in the building,” it said.

While UBA confirmed that no injuries were recorded among its personnel or customers, unverified accounts from bystanders suggested there may have been casualties within the building.

Firefighters and other emergency services remained on site late into the evening, working to extinguish the flames and assess the extent of damage.

The incident underscores growing concerns over fire safety in Lagos business districts. Broad Street, one of the oldest and busiest commercial stretches in the city, is lined with banks, offices, and trading houses.

In recent months, stakeholders have repeatedly called for stronger safety measures following a series of similar incidents in the central business area.

UBA said it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

The bank reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives of staff, customers, and the communities where it operates.

Customers and stakeholders seeking further information were advised to contact the bank through official channels.