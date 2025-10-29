Uast Ihugh: Gov. Alia’s visionary leap for agricultural, scientific, and technological transformation

By Donald Kumun

The establishment of the University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (UAST), Ihugh, in Benue State, is not merely an academic milestone; it is a visionary move with far-reaching impacts for educational advancement, agricultural innovation, technological transformation, and socioeconomic development in Benue State, and Nigeria as a whole.

This bold initiative by the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, reflects foresight, inclusivity, equity, and a pragmatic commitment to rural development, and youth empowerment.

The vision of UAST is to become a leading institution in agricultural research, scientific innovation, and technological excellence that addresses local and global challenges in food production, sustainability, and development. It aspires to be a cradle of knowledge and innovation that fuels productivity, and self-reliance, especially in agricultural communities.

Its mission is built around the necessity to provide high-quality education, and research in agriculture, science, and technology; to train skilled manpower that can drive agribusiness, promote rural development, and contribute to national food security and general food sovereignty across the Nigerian nation and the African continent. The university will also prioritize community engagement and the application of research to real-world challenges facing farmers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

Recall that the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Alia to accompany him to Brazil sometime this year (2025), is a testament that will also add energy to the University, owing to the relevance of the trip. At the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, the President of Brazil, the Nigerian leader, and the Governor, attended a bilateral meeting at the inter-governmental summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and newly developed economies summit, which deeply exposed the Governor to keynote presentations that injected reform ideas of the President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at repositioning the state’s economy with agriculture, playing a crucial role. And the University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, Ihugh, was also factored into the equation.

This, essentially, has attracted investors to Nigeria, and Benue State in particular – will sure capitalise on the abundant opportunities embedded in the generous journey with Mr. President.

As he (the President), hopes to attract investors to capitalise on Nigeria’s opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, healthcare, and alternative energy, the University is strategically positioned to key into the framework.

The siting of UAST in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area of the State, opens a new chapter for the host community. Historically rural and agrarian, the community stands to benefit from a range of transformative impacts such as:

Economic Empowerment: The influx of students, faculty, construction workers, and businesses will stimulate local commerce, housing, transportation, and small enterprises.

Job Creation: Immediate employment opportunities in construction, logistics, food supply, security, and administration will lift many families out of poverty.

Access to Education: Proximity to a tertiary institution will inspire local youth to pursue higher education, increasing literacy and professional capacity in the area.

Infrastructure Development: The University’s presence will accelerate the provision of road networks, electricity, water supply, healthcare, and other essential amenities.

Cultural Integration: The influx of diverse people will enhance intercultural exchange and position the host community as a melting pot of ideas and innovation.

The surrounding local government areas — Konshisha, Ushongo, Kwande, Gboko and the northern local government areas of Cross River State – stand to benefit immensely from spillover effects. The emergence of academic and research clusters will open opportunities for:

Satellite campuses and research farms.

Outreach programs focusing on agricultural extension services, training of local farmers, and introduction of modern farming methods.

Market linkages for local produce through university-driven agribusiness hubs.

For Benue State, the Middle-Belt or North Central geo-political zone and Nigeria as a whole, UAST is a strategic weapon in the fight against rural poverty, youth unemployment, food insecurity and national food sovereignty. Known as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” Benue’s economy is heavily reliant on agriculture – the same fate which characterizes the entirety of Northern Nigeria. However, the sector has remained underproductive due to outdated practices and limited access to research-based innovation.

With UAST, the state now has a specialized institution that will:

Conduct climate-smart agricultural research, promote the use of improved seedlings, irrigation, pest control, and mechanized farming;Partner with private sector players and donor agencies in value-chain development and agro-processing. This will diversify the economy, increase internally generated revenue (IGR), and position Benue as an agricultural hub not just by volume, but by value.

On a national scale, the university’s establishment reflects alignment with the Federal Government’s priorities in education, food security, and technological innovation. UAST will:

Provide research-based policy recommendations on food sufficiency and rural development; serve as a training ground for future scientists, engineers, agronomists, and technologists needed to drive national productivity; Mitigate the challenge of over-centralized universities by decentralizing higher education to rural areas; help curb rural-urban migration through job creation and development initiatives tied to the university ecosystem.

Furthermore, the University is strategically poised to collaborate with global research institutes and development agencies like the FAO, IFAD, and the African Development Bank in projects that require localized implementation of global ideas.

Governor Alia’s strategic calculus is timely. Many may ask: Why Ihugh? Why not Makurdi or Gboko or any other major town? The answer lies in the multi-dimensional strategic reasoning behind Governor Alia’s decision: Rural Balance and Inclusion: The Governor’s administration is premised on equity, inclusion and even distribution of development. Siting the university in Ihugh sends a powerful message that no community is too small to be transformed.

Agricultural Significance: Ihugh and its environs in Vandeikya, Konshisha, Kwande, Ushongo and the northern local governments of Cross River State, are deeply rooted in farming traditions. Their soil fertility, topography, and climate are ideal for experimental farms, agricultural training, and field-based research.

Geopolitical Strategy: The university’s location in Zone A, ensures geographic equity in educational infrastructure. Makurdi houses the Federal University of Agriculture (now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University), while Ihugh will now host the state-owned counterpart in the eastern flank of the state.

Security and Accessibility: Ihugh’s relative peace and central location within Vandeikya LGA makes it suitable for academic investments without the risks associated with high-conflict zones.

Community Enthusiasm: The people of Ihugh are known for their educational zeal and hospitality. Their embrace of the university project ensures a supportive environment for sustained development.

To fully harness the potential of UAST, stakeholders must ensure: Partnerships with industries, NGOs, and international bodies to boost innovation and resource mobilization; Curriculum flexibility and vocational training, tailored to modern challenges; Transparency and merit-based appointments in university leadership to be ensured in order to uphold the vision and mission of the institution.

Governor Alia’s decision to establish the University of Agriculture, Science and Technology in Ihugh for the Benue State Government, is a landmark legacy that will echo in the anals of contemporary history for generations to come. It is a clarion call to innovation, empowerment, and rural transformation.

As the foundation has commenced in honest for what could become the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of West Africa’s agricultural and technological development, all hands must be on deck to support this noble endeavor.

Today, Benue State under the watch of the Executive Governor of the State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, as its dynamic servant-leader, stands at the cusp of a new dawn, and Ihugh is its shining beacon.

Donald Kumun, is the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Print Media, and writes from Makurdi, the Capital.