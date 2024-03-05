UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians, gives guidelines

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the restoration of visa services for Nigerians, confirming that they can now visit the country again.

The restoration of visa services was announced in a joint statement by the federal government of Nigeria and the UAE titled “Resumption of Visa Services for Nigerians Travelling to the UAE, ” dated March 4, 2024.

The statement noted that the achievement follows the discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Statement disclosed that the commencement of visa issuance, which resumed on March 4, 2024, is a milestone, reflecting the successful outcome of in-depth talks between the two nations and underscoring, “Our shared commitment to strengthening ties, enhancing cultural exchanges and fostering opportunities for economic and social collaborations.”

To ensure a seamless and efficient visa application experience, the UAE has introduced an enhanced document verification process.

Starting from March 4, 2024, all Nigerian applicants for UAE visas are required to first obtain a document verification number. This essential step according to the UAE is to be completed by visiting the dedicated online Document Verification Hub platform https/documentverificationhub.com).

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Saleem Saeed Al-Shamsi, highlighted the importance of this updated procedure.

After obtaining the Document Verification Number, applicants can proceed with their visa applications through designated travel agents, after which the process will be completed at the Embassy of the UAE in Abuja or Lagos.

The announcement, the UAE said signifies, “our ongoing efforts to enhance the strong ties between the UAE and Nigeria, contributing to the prosperity and well-being of our people.”

Naija News recalls the UAE had in 2022, banned about 20 countries including Nigeria from travelling to Dubai, leading to a diplomatic row between the two nations.

However, President Tinubu in 2023, visited the country and engaged in diplomatic talks with the country’s leaders.