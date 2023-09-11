UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian travelers following Tinubu’s intervention

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have lifted the visa ban on Nigerian citizens and resumed flights, according to a statement from the Nigerian presidency.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday finalized a historic agreement that lifted the visa ban on Nigerian travelers and resumed flights between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during Tinubu’s visit to the UAE after the G20 meeting in India.

Under the agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria. The Nigerian government will not have to make any immediate payments for the resumption of flights.

Tinubu said he was pleased to have successfully negotiated the agreement, which he said would “fully normalize and reset to excellence” relations between the two countries.

He also commended UAE President Al Nahyan for his “unalloyed friendship” and “determined effort” to reach the agreement.

The full statement reads:

PRESIDENT TINUBU SECURES LANDMARK DEAL WITH UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ACROSS SECTORS; VISA BAN ON NIGERIAN TRAVELERS IS LIFTED IMMEDIATELY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 11, 2023

