UAE: Buhari jets out on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday jet out of Nigeria to meet the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to convey his condolences on the death of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Buhari will, during the trip, congratulate the new President and renew the bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE, DailyTimes gathered.

Buhari had, in an earlier message, reiterated Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the UAE.

He noted that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada; the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika will accompany the President

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant to the President added that the President will be back in Nigeria on Saturday.

