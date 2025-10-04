UAC finalizes acquisition of CHI Limited from Coca-Cola

UAC of Nigeria Plc (UAC) has officially completed the acquisition of CHI Limited, the Nigerian food and beverage giant best known for Chivita and Hollandia, from The Coca-Cola Company.

The company confirmed the completion of the deal in a statement issued on Friday by Ayomipo Wey, its company secretary.

According to the statement, the acquisition followed the approval of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

UAC had earlier announced on July 30 that it reached an agreement to acquire CHI Limited, marking a major step in expanding its footprint in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Commenting on the development, Eelco Weber, Managing Director of CHI Limited, expressed optimism about the transition.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for the transaction. We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) thrive under UAC’s ownership,” Weber said.

Similarly, Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, said the company is delighted to officially welcome CHI Limited into its portfolio.

“We are excited to have the CHI Limited team and brands join the UAC family. We look forward to building on their strong legacy and market leadership,” Aiyesimoju said.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for UAC as it strengthens its position in Nigeria’s beverage and dairy market while reaffirming its commitment to local growth and brand excellence.